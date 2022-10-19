Man who died in Crawford County jail swallowed bag of drugs, sheriff says

A man who died after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center over the weekend was seen on video swallowing a bag of drugs while he was in the back of a patrol car, Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Wednesday.

Jacob Allen Jones, 26, was booked at the jail by Van Buren police on a complaint of failure to appear on prior drug charges at 4:12 p.m. Friday, jail records show. He died about noon Saturday after he started to vomit, have diarrhea, and was shaking in the jail before collapsing on the floor. An attorney for Jones' family said Jones did not get proper medical attention before an ambulance was called.

"Any loss of life is tragic," Damante stated Wednesday. "While that investigation is ongoing, I want to share some of the preliminary facts that we know."

Damante said Jones was placed in the back of a patrol car after being arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a heroin delivery charge during a traffic stop.

"Camera video shows that, after the suspect was arrested and placed in the back of the cruiser, he removed a bag of drugs and swallowed them in an effort to conceal the drugs. He was booked into the jail and died hours later."

Damante said, "in the interest of transparency," he released the video footage from the patrol car camera Wednesday.

In the video, Jones is seated next to his uncle David Alverson Sr., who had been arrested. Alverson appears to pass something to Jones, handcuffed, and Jones wriggles his hands to put it into his mouth.

Damante said the medical examiner will perform an autopsy, including toxicology tests, to determine what drugs were in Jones' system at the time of his death.

"I've launched a full investigation into what happened, and I'll continue to provide the public with more information when I'm able to. As always, if an investigation shows that any of my employees violated our administrative policies, I won't hesitate to hold them accountable," Damante stated.

Powell said he had already suspected Jones had overdosed on drugs during the arrest or in jail. However, he says other inmates said they tried to get Jones to help for several hours.

"Our issue is the lack of medical care while in custody at the detention center," Powell said.

