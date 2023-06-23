Man who died in Dayton police custody tested positive for cocaine, early autopsy results find

The 62-year-old who died June 9 while in custody after Dayton police put him in handcuffs, tested positive for cocaine, according to a preliminary autopsy report News Center 7 obtained.

Antonio Lewis also had bruises and cuts to his chest, arms, legs and collarbone, according to the Montgomery County coroner’s report.

The incident remains under internal police department review. Investigators have said Lewis had been in a crash in DeSoto Bass public housing before two officers took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he tested positive for cocaine.

Police body cam video obtained through News Center 7 request shows that officers were speaking with Lewis when he appeared to raise his fist at them. The same video showed the officers engaged in a short struggle to get handcuffs on Lewis.

Police Chief Kamran Afzal has said the arrest is being investigated as a use-of-force incident. Police investigators said they believe Lewis crashed his SUV through two fences before stopping in Gillespie Park. Police have said Lewis became agitated while waiting with the officers for medics, “backed himself against a cruiser and balled up his fists.”

The officers said Lewis grabbed one of their Tasers as they were trying to get him into handcuffs. In the body cam video released at a news conference, Lewis could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” twice before he lapsed into unconsciousness.

Chief Afzal has said the coroner’s office determination as to Lewis’ cause of death will “dictate” what the police department will do with its investigation.

Attorney Michael Wright, who is representing Lewis’ family, said they are simply looking for answers and not necessarily looking to place blame.

“(Lewis) was talking. He was walking around,” Wright told News Center 7. “Based on the video, he looked to be doing OK, maybe a little disheveled as a result of the accident, but clearly he was still alive.”

Wright said he and the family are waiting for the full autopsy report before deciding on a next step in their search for answers.



