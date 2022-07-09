Man who died after Dayton shooting Wednesday identified

Jul. 8—The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died following a shooting late Wednesday night.

Justin D. Brown, 21, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is still being investigated.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Riverview Avenue. A male died after he was reportedly shot in the head, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 caller told dispatchers her boyfriend was shot in front of her house and wasn't breathing, according to dispatch records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.