Man who died in Durham County jail was 35 years old, Sheriff’s Office says

Ashad Hajela
·1 min read

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died at the Durham County Jail this month as 35-year-old Joseph Bernard Hunter.

Hunter was arrested April 15 on a charge of driving while impaired, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

He was the second person to die in custody at the jail this year.

He had seen the magistrate, who set bail, and was being booked into the jail around 9:55 p.m. when he collapsed, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

He died at the hospital at 11:57 p.m.

Hunter’s cause of death is still under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to the report.

2nd jail death in 2021

Hunter was the second person to die in custody at the Durham County Jail this year. Brittany Kittrell, 34, died in January, four days after she was arrested, The News & Observer reported.

Hunter’s death is the 12th at the downtown Durham jail since 2011. Four deaths were suicides, four deaths were connected to drug addiction and the rest were due to chronic illness, The N&O reported.

Durham County has spent more than $1 million on jail renovations to prevent suicide and added a 24-hour, mental health treatment program. The Sheriff’s Office has also increased drug treatment at the jail, The N&O previously reported.



Recommended Stories

  • Gun violence increases in Kansas City in April, with 42 people injured and 9 killed

    So far this year in Kansas City, 144 people have been shot and survived. The city has recorded 49 homicides.

  • Andrew Brown shooting: anger as family shown only ‘snippet’ of police footage

    Lawyers say police trying to hide truth of Brown’s deathBrown, 42, killed by officers in North Carolina last week Benjamin Crump, one of the Brown family lawyers, said: ‘The state of North Carolina can no longer hide videos from the people who need to see them.’ Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Lawyers representing the family of Andrew Brown, a Black man killed by police in North Carolina last week, erupted in anger on Monday afternoon after relatives were shown only a 20-second “snippet” from one police body camera, which they said showed Brown with his hands on the steering wheel of the car he was driving when he was shot dead in a hail of police bullets. Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, spoke briefly at a press conference in Elizabeth City to say: “My dad got executed just trying to save his own life. It’s not right, it’s not right at all.” The family had been bracing themselves for a viewing of body-camera footage on Monday morning that could cast light on whether Brown was shot in the back. Family attorney Harry Daniels on Monday afternoon said that in fact it appeared that Brown was shot in the back of the head. Local media had reported that the family would finally get to see the video after an agonizing wait following Wednesday’s shooting, which happened during the serving of a drug warrant. But anger mounted on Monday after repeated delays. According to lawyers for the Brown family, they were informed that there would be a delay because parts of the footage had to be redacted. Then mid-afternoon, lawyers and family emerged from the viewing to report that there had been heated disagreements between the attorneys and county officials and that in the short piece of footage that was shown, police were already firing at Brown when the clip began, crowding his car with handguns and assault rifles drawn, family lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said. “They ran up to his vehicle, shooting. He still sat there while being shot at,” she said, adding that Brown did not at any point present a threat to the officers. She said the attorneys lost count of the number of shots fired during that 20 seconds. Earlier, Benjamin Crump, also representing the family, had said the authorities were trying to sweep the truth under the rug. He had said: “They want to redact the face of the police officers who killed Andrew Brown. Andrew Brown didn’t kill nobody, the police killed Andrew Brown, but we are going to protect them and not show their face.” According to an eye witness, deputies fired at Brown, 42, as he tried to drive away. Dispatch audio has been captured in which a first responder can be heard saying: “Be advised EMS has one male, 42 years of age, gunshot to the back.” A car taken from the site of Brown’s death was reported to have a shattered back window. The public may have to wait considerably longer to see the video. Under North Carolina state law, a judge has to approve the general release of body-camera footage – a process that could still take days. Local leaders are urging calm amid protests surrounding the police killing. Lloyd Griffin, chairman of the commissioners of Pasquotank county, said: “Rushing the gathering of evidence and interviewing of witnesses would hurt any future legal case that might be brought in the wake of this tragedy.” But lawyers said that patience was running out. Bakari Sellers, one of the legal team for the Brown family, told Monday’s press conference: “I wish we were somewhere else. I wish we had a week where Black folk weren’t just dying at the hands of law enforcement. The state of North Carolina can no longer hide videos from the people who need to see them.” Crump addressed the indications that Andrew Brown was shot in the back. “The most cowardly thing in the world you can do is shoot somebody in the back. They don’t shoot white men in the back. They shoot us in the back. The most dangerous thing to a police officer in America is a black man running away.” At the weekend, the Rev William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign called for the footage to be made public. “We’re sick and tired of all these deaths happening that don’t have to happen,” he said. “Release the tapes!” Brown died after seven officers including a tactical team were deployed to his house to serve a drug-related search and arrest warrant. All seven have been placed on leave. According to Betty Banks, Brown’s aunt, no drugs or weapons were found.

  • Durham police officer injured in hit-and-run

    The incident took place around 11:45 a.m. when the officer was in the 2000 block of Copper Leaf Parkway, on reports of a stolen vehicle.

  • The 11 Best Antiperspirant Deodorants of All Time

    Dove is all about its products being "one-quarter moisturizer," so it should come as no surprise that, while this is called Dry Spray Go Fresh Anti-Perspirant, it leaves your skin feeling super soft. This Readers' Choice and Best of Beauty champ comes in more than 20 scents, but lately, several Allure staffers have been obsessed with this Apple and White Tea version. The thick, saturated, coaster-sized circles that are Dr. Sweat Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Pads take some getting used to — especially because you're supposed to use them only once every few days.

  • Activist group calls for Overland Park police chief’s removal over teen’s 2018 killing

    “We cannot accept the shadow of multiple scandals hanging over Overland Park in a time that calls for bold moral leadership,” faith leaders said.

  • German election campaign heats up with attacks and accusations

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience, describing himself as better placed to lead Europe's largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. Scholz's comments show how the German election campaign is heating up more than five months ahead of the actual vote, which could also be seen in continued attacks on conservative candidate Armin Laschet from his Bavarian rival Markus Soeder. The Greens said last week Baerbock would run to become chancellor, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has sought the top job in its 40-year history.

  • Sending extra AstraZeneca vaccine supply to India under 'active consideration': Fauci

    George Stephanopoulos interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci on "This Week."

  • Mom shoots man accused of attacking her while she was holding her baby, SC deputies say

    She shot him with his own gun, deputies said.

  • Protests reveal generational divide in immigrant communities

    When protests began in a Minneapolis suburb after a white police officer fatally shot a Black man, 21-year-old Fatumata Kromah took to the street, pushing for change she says is essential to her Liberian immigrant community. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Matilda Kromah feared stepping outside her home as trauma associated with the Liberian civil war suddenly rushed back into her life, two decades after she escaped the conflict. The two women, whose shared last name is common among Liberians, have seen their lives changed amid the unrest that has sometimes engulfed Minneapolis in the months since George Floyd's death.

  • Anti-Trump group grades Republicans with 'democracy' report card

    A conservative anti-Trump group handed out failing grades to 136 Republicans in Congress on Monday as part of an effort to track allegiance to former President Donald Trump and support for democracy in the Senate and House of Representatives. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and the chamber's No. 2 Republican, Steve Scalise, were among those who received 'F' grades from the "GOP Democracy Report Card" for allegedly backing Trump's efforts to undermine President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election and for opposing Trump's impeachment following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • When It Comes to a Travel Restart All Vaccines Are Not Equal

    (Bloomberg) -- With the resumption of global travel on the horizon, some people are discovering that their choice of vaccine could determine where they’re allowed to go.Already, the European Union is planning to allow Americans vaccinated with shots approved by their drug agency to enter over the summer, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen suggested in a New York Times interview Sunday.This means that those who have shots by Chinese makers like Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. are likely to be barred from entry for the foreseeable future, with stark consequences for global business activity and the revival of international tourism.As inoculation efforts ramp up around the world, a patchwork of approvals across countries and regions is laying the groundwork for a global vaccine bifurcation, where the shot you get could determine which countries you can enter and work in.For Chinese citizens who venture abroad regularly, and western nationals wanting to pursue business opportunities in the world’s second-largest economy, a dilemma is emerging about which shot to opt for. China so far recognizes only Chinese-made shots, and its vaccines are not approved in the U.S. or Western Europe.Hong Kong citizen Marie Cheung travels to mainland China regularly for her work with an electric vehicle company, a routine that’s been interrupted by lengthy mandated quarantine stays since the pandemic began.Of the two vaccine options available in the city -- one from Sinovac and another developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE -- Cheung plans to sign up for Sinovac for easier movement in and out of the mainland. Meanwhile, her British husband will go for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, she says to boost his chances of visiting family in the U.K.“For people who need to work in or return to mainland, the Chinese vaccine is the only option for them,” Cheung said. “Westerners will only choose the vaccine recognized by their home country.”For millions of people worldwide who can’t choose which vaccines they get, the risk of more places becoming selective about which shots they recognize, especially given the vaccines’ varying efficacy rates, creates the possibility that even fully inoculated, people’s travel could still be limited -- with consequences for international business activity and the tourism industry.What’s the Best Covid Vaccine? Why It’s Not So Simple: QuickTakeThe EU plans to introduce vaccine passes as of June, which will allow travel for those inoculated or recently recovered from Covid and are thus considered immune. According to the draft of the regulation -- subject to ongoing negotiations between EU governments and the European Parliament -- all vaccines approved by the bloc’s drugs regulator will be acceptable for travel, though EU members are “encouraged” to accept vaccines that have secured World Health Organization approval for emergency use and recognize certificates issued by non-EU nations. The final decision on which vaccines will be accepted rests on individual member states.“A global division of peoples based around vaccine adoption will only exacerbate and continue the economic and political effects of the pandemic,” said Nicholas Thomas, associate professor in health security at the City University of Hong Kong. “It will risk the world being divided into vaccine silos based on vaccine nationalism rather than medical necessity.”Mutual RecognitionMany countries have shut their borders amid the pandemic, some allowing entry only to citizens, and even then with weeks-long quarantines after arrival. While vaccines are seen as the way to remove those entry barriers, considerable uncertainty remains over how, or if, nations will differentiate the at least 11 shots available worldwide.Governments from China to Europe are discussing vaccine passports -- easily accessible and verifiable certifications stating that an individual has been inoculated -- but it’s unclear if countries will pursue universal recognition of all shots, or be selective on which they choose to recognize, particularly with the rise of virus variants and questions over whether the current crop of vaccines are as effective against them.China eased visa application requirements for foreigners who had been inoculated with Chinese shots in March, including the ability to skip Covid tests or fill out travel declaration forms. The country’s homegrown vaccines are only available in some countries, like Brazil, Pakistan and Serbia. You can’t get Sinovac or the other Chinese shots in the U.S.But in a sign that Beijing may be cognizant of the economic costs of being selective on vaccines, the Chinese embassy in Washington said this week that travelers who had taken certain western shots could still enter the country if they were departing from Dallas in Texas. State media has indicated that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is likely to be approved mid-year.“We do think that it’s important to get a very high percentage of the community vaccinated and the best way to do that is to offer choice,” said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. As a key market and source of business for companies around the world, China’s border restrictions -- among the world’s strictest -- have “had a major impact on our ability to conduct business,” he said.A Vaccine Passport Is the New Golden Ticket as the World Reopens“Just speaking with our members, mobility is a high priority for us both in terms of allowing our executives to come in and out of China, but also to have their dependents travel back to China,” Gibbs said. “That’s been a big problem.”China isn’t the only place that’s restricting access to people with certain vaccinations. Iceland currently omits Chinese and Russian vaccines from the list of those it approves for entry.The question of vaccine recognition is a key one for tourism-dependent countries, with the $9 trillion global travel industry effectively paralyzed since the pandemic began.China’s approach to this issue may impact their decision-making, as Chinese tourists have been among the biggest groups of foreign visitors to travel hot spots in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand and capitals as far away as Paris before the pandemic.There were 155 million outbound tourists in 2019 spending more than $133 billion abroad, according to the China Tourism Academy, a government think tank and subsidiary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. While Indonesia, home to Bali, and Thailand have approved and are administering Chinese shots, New Zealand and Australia -- which has seen its relations with China deteriorate the past year over the virus and trade -- do not.“I don’t know how practical it will be for western countries to recognize Chinese vaccines given the geopolitical environment,” said Ether Yin, a partner at Trivium China, a Beijing-based consultancy. “But there won’t be a true resumption of global travel or economy without the inclusion of China, plus dozens of economies who used Chinese vaccines.”Katy Niu, a 26-year old Chinese citizen, is a skiing enthusiast and frequent traveler living in Beijing. It’s unclear whether she’ll be returning to international slopes like those in Japan’s Hokkaido anytime soon. Prior to the pandemic, she used to travel internationally at least three times a year, from shopping on Paris’s Champs Elysées to relaxing on a Southeast Asian beach.Niu hasn’t gotten a vaccine yet, saying she didn’t feel any urgency since she’s not currently able to travel -- and doesn’t see it opening up in the near future.“If other countries don’t recognize the Chinese vaccine, does that mean vaccination is not going to make a difference?” she said. “We are not offered a western vaccine anyways -- we don’t have a choice.”(Adds information on EU in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Justice Department launches investigation into Louisville PD's policing practices

    That department has faced intense scrutiny in the year since officers killed Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male partygoer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods speared right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and the host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some partygoers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Golden Globes organisers apologise after former president accused of calling BLM a ‘hate movement’

    The group said it would unveil major reforms on 6 May

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Florida family accused of selling thousands of bottles of fake Covid ‘miracle cure’

    Father and sons allegedly sold ‘tens of thousands’ of bottles of a bleach solution through a ‘non-religious’ church

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses