Man died after exchange of gunfire in Tampa, police say

A man who was fatally shot in Tampa on Monday had exchanged gunfire with someone in another vehicle before his death, the Tampa Police Department said Tuesday.

The man was driving his vehicle near The Riviera at 8412, located in the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Court, around 2:18 p.m. when, according to a witness, he and a person in another vehicle fired at each other, the department said in a news release.

The injured man was able to stop his vehicle and get out of it, but he died at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.