Man who died after fire in St. Paul Macalester-Groveland home ID’d as 83-year-old
A man who died after a fire in his St. Paul home has been identified as an 83-year-old.
Firefighters rescued Arthur James Frawley from his Macalester-Groveland house in the 1600 block of Juliet Avenue last Tuesday. They responded to the fire about 11:10 a.m.
St. Paul fire department paramedics treated Frawley and took him to the hospital. The fire department said Saturday they were notified he died as a result of injuries from the fire.
The fire started in the kitchen and was cooking-related; investigators determined it was accidental, according to the fire department, which said cooking is the leading cause of fires in both Minnesota and the United States.
