A man died Friday after his car hit a tree. What Sherborn police say caused the accident

SHERBORN — A man has died after he crashed his car into a guardrail and tree last Friday on Western Avenue, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was driving at least twice the 30 mph speed limit at the time of the 9:23 p.m. crash, Police Chief Thomas Galvin said Monday.

"It was tough," Galvin said. "The crash was actually witnessed by one of our sergeants, who happened to be in the area at the time."

Galvin said the 28-year-old man was driving a Volkswagen Rabbit from Framingham into Sherborn. The vehicle was moving at between 60 and 70 mph, while the speed limit in the area is 30 mph, the chief said.

"The car lost control and hit a wooden guardrail and slid sideways into a tree," Galvin said.

The car sustained heavy damage, with its driver side androof collapsing. The motorist was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved, Galvin said.

The man's identity has not been released because authorities have not been able to notify his next of kin. The car is registered to a Framingham address, but the man no longer lived there. He also had a passport from Mexico, and it is believed his family still lives there.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sherborn police and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

"We don't know if alcohol or anything else was involved," said Galvin. "We have to wait for toxicology reports."

