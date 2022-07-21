Man who died in gunfire exchange with police identified

MACOMB — The ISP have identified the person killed during a gunfire exchange with police in Hancock County Wednesday, July 13 as Muscatine, Iowa resident Timothy Ostrander, 31.

As previously reported, officers in Hancock County were called to respond to a report of a suspicious person the afternoon of July 13 at approximately 2 p.m.

According to the ISP, after the officers made contact with Ostrander, he entered the police vehicle and held the officer at gunpoint. The officer exited the vehicle and fired at Ostrander. Another officer who had also responded to the call picked up the first officer. Ostrander took control of the patrol car and fled the scene. The officers pursued briefly and exchanged gunfire with Ostrander. The pursuit ended on US 136 at County Road 2500 E. Ostrander was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ISP Public Information Office said that the ISP Department of Criminal Investigation is conducting an ongoing investigation of the shooting incident. No further details of the incident have been released at this time.

