Man died of gunshot in head in killing at Fort Worth store, medical examiner’s office says

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was slain on Monday at a southeast Fort Worth convenience store.

Marques Parker died of a gunshot wound in the head, according to the medial examiner’s office.

At the same time, another man was shot and critically injured by the same assailant at the store, Joe’s Food Mart, in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue, Fort Worth police said.

The killing occurred about 2 a.m. during a disagreement between the assailant and Parker, police said.

The assailant left in a vehicle with two other people. Police have not announced an arrest or an update on the condition of the second victim.

Police declined to say whether the victims were inside the store or outside it when they were shot.

It is the second homicide at the convenience store in four months.

Deunte Ogaro, 18, died after he was shot in the head there on Dec. 18. Two other people were shot at the same time.

In that case, Curtis Griffin, 20, was arrested in February and in March charged with murder, which the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office alleged occurred during a robbery.