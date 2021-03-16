A man died from a gunshot wound. Is it linked to a South Beach shooting?

First, came reports that there was a shooting Monday night near the 100 block of Sixth Street in South Beach.

But no victim was found.

Then came another report about 20 minutes later: A man with a gunshot wound was found at 2365 Pine Tree Drive, about three miles away.

Police say the man died and now detectives are trying to see if the two incidents are linked.

The shooting came the same day that Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber delivered his State of the City address. Gelber, who is running for reelection in November, spoke about issues the city is facing, including spring break concerns on South Beach.

On Friday, there was a confrontation between police and a large crowd near Ocean Drive. Police cleared the crowd by using pepper spray.

In Monday’s incident, police said the report came in about 8:55 p.m. Officers did not find a victim in the general area of the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

