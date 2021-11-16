Man who died in hail of police bullets in Long Branch had lengthy criminal record

The man gunned down by police in Long Branch following a nearly eight-hour standoff that ended early Nov. 6 had an extensive criminal record in New Jersey.

Mark D. Walker, 34, whose hometown was given as Woodbridge, Virginia, was released from Northern State Prison in Newark in April 2020 after serving nearly six years. He had previously lived in Neptune.

Walker was serving a nine-year sentence stemming from a 2014 conviction for a burglary that happened four years earlier in Somerville, according to court records.

He was initially charged with robbery and aggravated assault as well as burglary.

He started his sentence in July 2014 and was released on Nov. 19, 2019, according to the state Department of Corrections. He was reincarcerated three days later. The online records do not include a reason for the three-day interruption.

He was released again on April 15, 2020.

Walker was also convicted in 2005 of distributing marijuana in a school zone in Tinton Falls, drawing up to a three-year sentence in that case, according to Nexis, a public records vendor.

He was initially charged with a weapons offense not related to a firearm as well, according to municipal court records.

In that same year, Walker was sentenced to up to four years in prison for aggravated assault involving serious bodily injury in Woodbridge, New Jersey, according to Nexis. He was initially charged with attempted criminal homicide, robbery and two weapons offenses.

It's unclear how much time Walker served for those two convictions.

The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to requests for more details about Walker's prison record.

The standoff Friday evening Long Branch started with officers from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police Department serving a warrant at an apartment at 274 Chelsea Ave., authorities said.

As officers were executing the warrant, Walker moved into a room of the apartment and shot one of the officers in the lower leg, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

The other officers retreated.

The detective shot was treated that night at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and released, a city official said.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, a fire erupted in the Chelsea Avenue apartment building. Walker carrying the police shield of the wounded detective in one hand, a gun in the other and a two-week old baby wrapped in his arm fired at members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (the county SWAT team), sources said.

The baby was unharmed.

Manalapan Patrolman Eric Voorand, Howell Patrolman Daniel Murphy and Middletown Patrolman Omar Akel fired at Walker, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Voorand has been an officer since 2006, Murphy, since 2008; and Akel, since 2015, according to pension records.

The Attorney General's Office is responsible for investigating all shootings by police in New Jersey.

