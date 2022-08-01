Man who died in Lewis County river on Friday has been identified

A 20-year-old Toledo man, who drowned Friday while trying to swim across the Chehalis River, has been identified, according to the Lewis County Coroner.

Miguel A. Soto was pulled from the river by an area resident Friday afternoon, The (Centralia, WA) Chronicle reported.

About 4 p.m. Friday, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies and Lewis County Fire District 6 were dispatched to a report of a drowning in the 100 block of Highway 603, the newspaper reported.

Life-saving efforts were initiated by emergency responders, but the young man could not be resuscitated, according to the paper.

Rodney Martinez, a man leaving the area on Friday evening, said he attempted to jump in after the young man, but estimated he was underwater for 12 minutes before being brought back to the surface, The Chronicle reported.