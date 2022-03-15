Man who died in police shootout missed multiple community corrections court dates

Mar. 15—The suspect involved in a Decatur home invasion robbery early Saturday who later died following a shootout with Decatur police had missed multiple Morgan County Community Corrections court appearances since late December, according to authorities.

Nicholas Edward Oden, 33, whom court records listed with a Decatur address, was pronounced dead at the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital at 12:06 p.m. Saturday after receiving "multiple gunshot wounds," according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. The shootout followed a chase from the Morgan Center event center in Southwest Decatur to Old Alabama 24 just east of West Morgan Elementary School in Trinity.

Multiple Decatur police officers are on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the office-involved shooting. No officers were injured, and when the findings of the investigation are complete, they will be turned over to the Morgan County District Attorney's Office, ALEA announced Monday afternoon.

Kimberly Thurston, director of Morgan County Community Corrections, said Oden was serving concurrent state sentences for manufacturing a controlled substance and first-degree theft convictions, and had failed to report to her office.

He was sentenced Dec. 15 on the theft charge and on Dec. 21, he missed his court appointment, Thurston said. After he failed to report for a makeup court date Jan. 3, she said, he was picked up on a failure to appear warrant for not complying with community corrections rules.

He was held in Morgan County Jail until an initial appearance hearing on the failure to appear charge on Jan. 12 and he was released on Jan. 13. Thurston said a Feb. 16 community corrections hearing was set, but Hartselle police picked him up on unrelated charges Jan. 28 and he was returned to the jail. He was released from jail Feb. 15. The Feb. 16 hearing was continued, but he failed to appear for his rescheduled appointment Wednesday, she said.

Story continues

"We attempted to locate him and could not," she said. "We notified the court that he was noncompliant."

She said if Oden had complied with the court system, his sentence would have ended in May 2023.

She said she was saddened to hear of Oden's death. "It was heart-breaking to know somebody was so broken" to act as Oden did Saturday, she said.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez would not say how many officers were on administrative leave for being involved in the shooting and added shift changes could be made to cover any shortfall of personnel in an already undermanned department.

"Our police presence within the city will be maintained while officers are on administrative leave," she said. "Schedule adjustments will be made if and when necessary."

Chunn said he had not received the preliminary autopsy report as of 2 p.m. Monday, and he had nothing new to report.

Neighbors of shootout site

Both a resident and business owner near the shootout scene in Trinity said Monday they saw the incident as an isolated event. Police said Oden drove a white Jeep stolen in the home invasion during the chase, and it was disabled near West Morgan Elementary.

Tody Hagen, who lives on Owensby Way in the nearby Stone Village subdivision, said he didn't hear the exchange of gunfire but shortly thereafter saw nearly a dozen police vehicles at the scene.

"We could see the (stolen) vehicle in the ditch and a patrol car looked to be in the ditch, too," said Hagen, 24. "I see this just as a random event that just happened to occur in our area."

He said Old Alabama 24 remained closed for about nine hours.

Eric Fernandez, owner of Mobile Auto and Truck Equipment of Decatur, which is less than a 100 yards from the shooting scene, said he heard about the shootout on the news and drove to his business Saturday afternoon.

He said he found no damage.

"Nothing happened here," he said. "It was just one of those things that could have happened anywhere. It's sad that somebody died, but I'm really glad no officers were injured."

Vaughn Goodwin, mayor of Trinity, said Trinity police responded but were not involved in the shootout.

"Our guys helped with closing the road and intersections," he said. "I've been mayor since 2000 and this is the first time we've had anything like this."

He said the town's paramedics also responded to the scene.

Jeremy Childers, deputy superintendent with the Morgan County School District, said it was classes as usual at West Morgan Elementary on Monday morning.

"We see it as an isolated event," Childers said. "At this point, we're not taking special precautions. We have school resource officers from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at the schools there."

Katie Smith, owner of the event center, said she is thankful for Decatur police and glad nobody at the center was injured.

"Nothing like this has ever happened there before," Smith said. "I guess the guy was looking for an empty parking lot to stop and he stopped there."

Home invasion and chase

Decatur police said they received a call about the home invasion at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene in the 4000 block of U.S. 31 South, they found the homeowner suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg sustained when the suspect shot through a door while attempting to force entry, police said. According to police, the homeowner verbally confronted the suspect before the shooting.

The suspect stole some items including the homeowner's keys and fled in the Jeep stolen from the residence, police said.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

At about 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Morgan Center on Eighth Street Southwest near Beltline Road, where a man was verbally harassing people preparing for birthday party. The man was reported to be driving a Jeep matching the stolen vehicle's description, police said.

Christy Matthews said she was at the Morgan Center with several other women preparing for the party when the white Jeep pulled up, and they called the police when they became nervous about the driver's presence.

Upon arriving, officers observed the stolen Jeep being driven by a man matching the description of the earlier robbery suspect. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled, police said.

Officers pursued the stolen Jeep to Old Alabama 24, where officers disabled it near West Morgan Elementary, police said. At that point, the suspect began to fire a handgun at the officers, some of whom returned fire, striking the suspect several times, police said.

The suspect was then transported to the Parkway campus, police said.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.