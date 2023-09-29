Man who died in rural Monroe County mobile home fire identified

The victim of a mobile home fire last week in the Stanford area of rural Monroe County has been identified as 39-year-old Joshua Webb.

When firefighters arrived at Webb's home on Stanford Road early on Sept. 20, the structure was fully engulfed and the roof and floor had collapsed, according to Monroe Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jason Allen.

A neighbor who heard popping sounds and saw flames coming from the residence called 911, and firefighters soon arrived from the Stanford station. They weren't able to enter the mobile home because of the flames and the structure's collapse.

According to his obituary, Webb enjoyed working on cars, electronics, and loved animals. He started an animal rescue, Bully Corp.

The exact manner and cause of death are pending the results of an autopsy, but no foul play is suspected, according to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Monroe County coroner releases name of Stanford fire victim