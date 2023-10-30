Man who died in Saturday shooting at Legends Lounge in Akron identified

The 46-year-old man who died in the early Saturday morning shooting at Legends Lounge was identified as Richard Smith of Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was the first of two individuals who died in deadly shootings that occurred over the weekend. The second was a 17-year-old male Sunday night.

Smith was shot around 12:40 a.m. Saturday on the 330 block of East South Street. When officers arrived, he was found near the establishment's rear entrance with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A 37-year-old man transported himself to the hospital after sustaining several gunshot wounds at the scene. Police believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. Based on preliminary information and evidence collected, both victims were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects while outside the bar.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

