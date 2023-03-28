Man died saving 2 children at the Anclote River Park, deputies say

A man died saving two children who were swept away by a current Sunday at Anclote River Park, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinellas deputies responded to the Anclote River Park boat ramp, 1119 Baillies Bluff Road, about 1 p.m. A man, another adult and four children were in the area when two of the children were swept away by an eastward current. The man and the other adult swam after the children, deputies said.

The two children and the adult were picked up by a Good Samaritan in a boat, deputies said. The man was eventually picked up by another boat but he died, deputies said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the scene, however it was later determined the incident occurred in an area under the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, deputies said.

Deputies did not say what the relationship was between the adults and the children. No other information was released.