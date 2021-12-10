Man who died after shooting at deputy identified. He had been released on bail earlier

A man who died after shooting at a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was 27-year-old Roberto Jose Gamez of Fresno. Gamez, the sheriff’s office said Thursday, had been released on zero dollar bail earlier Wednesday after he suspected of possession of drugs for sale.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Cedar and North avenues, where Fresno police said a Sheriff’s Ag Task Force member was conducting an investigation and attempted to pull over Gamez.

Gamez fled from the deputy before losing control of his vehicle and caused the car to land on its roof along the Cedar off-ramp at northbound Highway 99.

Police said he then opened fire at the deputy.

Police on Wednessday declined to detail what happened next: “What we can say at this time is the suspect who fired at the deputy is deceased,” Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Gamez’s cause of death was not made clear. When asked if the deputy shot back at the suspect, Dooley withheld comment.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, Dooley said. Law enforcement with Fresno Police and the California Highway Patrol responded to the shooting when the deputy asked for nearby assistance.

Because the shooting happened within city limits, Fresno Police is heading the investigation.