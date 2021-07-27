Man who died after shooting in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland ID'd as 28-year-old

Jul. 27—Police have identified a man fatally shot in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland as a 28-year-old.

Devonte Steven Ingram, of Brooklyn Park, died Monday afternoon. No one was under arrest as of Tuesday.

Officers called to St. Clair Avenue just east of Fairview Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Monday on a report of shots fired found Ingram, who had been shot more than once, in a vehicle, according to police. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he died soon after.

Preliminary information indicated the shooting wasn't random, according to police, who said the circumstances remain under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.