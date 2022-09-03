A man died in a shootout with police following a late night car chase that ended in Milwaukee's busy downtown bar district

A 47-year-old man, suspected in a homicide, late Friday led Milwaukee police on a car chase from the south side to downtown, and when his vehicle became disabled in the busy bar district, exited his car and opened fire on officers.

The return fire from officers killed the man, police said.

Assistant Chief Nicole J. Waldner held a press conference around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the scene downtown and provided some information on the incident.

Assistant Police Chief Nicole J. Waldner holds a news conference early Saturday, Sept. 3 on East Juneau Avenue following a fatal police shooting downtown that left a 47-year-old man suspected of homicide dead.

Waldner said the chase began around 10:50 p.m. Friday on the 2200 block of West National Avenue after officers attempted to apprehend the man wanted for a homicide.

The chase ended in the bar district on the 100 block of East Juneau Avenue near the intersection with North Edison Street.

Once the suspect's vehicle was disabled, the man exited the vehicle and began opening fire, Waldner said. Officers immediately began shooting back, killing him.

A video circulated on social media captured some of the hectic moments downtown. The video shows at least five police cars tailing the suspect's truck before multiple shots ring out.

Witness reports gathered by a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter at the scene prior to the news conference matched the police narrative of the incident.

Several police vehicles pack the scene near a fatal shootout with a homicide suspect late Friday, Sept. 2 in Milwaukee's busy downtown bar district. One bystander was also injured in the exchange of gunfire.

A 22-year-old Hudson woman was also injured by gunfire. Police said they have not yet been able to figure out whose gunfire injured the woman. She was sent to the hospital and suffered non-fatal injuries, Waldner said. Police did not identify her or the man who died in the shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in police shootings. The Oak Creek Police Department will be the lead investigative agency in the incident.

Following the shooting, police diverted most traffic from the bar district, shutting down parts of North Water Street and East Juneau Avenue.

There have been multiple shootings downtown in 2022

The shooting is the latest instance of violence to the rock the downtown area. In May, almost two dozen people were injured in a mass shooting following a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. Five people have been charged in connection with that incident. In April, Shannon Freeman, a 30-year-old father and beloved chef, was shot and killed at The Loaded Slate bar, which is about a block east of the Deer District.

In February, Krystal N. Tucker, 31, was killed and two others injured in a shooting at the popular Brownstone Social Lounge, where Tucker worked.

Last summer, more than a dozen shots were fired near Water Street and Juneau Avenue in the midst of the Bucks championship celebration. Police at the time vowed to maintain a "constant presence" in the area on weekend nights and nights of Bucks home games.

