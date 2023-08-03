Man who died in Shreveport Police custody identified by coroner

A man who died after being detained by Shreveport Police Tuesday, August 1, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Raymond Kyles, 61, died at Willis-Knighton Medical Center at 5:07 p.m.

Shreveport Police responded to the 200 block of Holcomb just after 12:30 p.m., after receiving reports of a man shouting for help.

Kyles suffered a cardiac arrest after being placed in police custody. He was treated on the scene by police and medics and was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The final determination of Kyles’ cause of death is pending the results of an ordered autopsy, though preliminary indications are that he suffered a heat stroke.

The death remains under investigation.

