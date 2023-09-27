Man died of smoke inhalation, burns in Gray fire

Sep. 26—Carl Grub, a rancher and Medical Lake fixture who supported youth and other causes, died last month from smoke inhalation and burns, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Grub, 86, was driving his truck near Waterfront Park when he crashed and his truck was overtaken by the Gray fire, family said.

His manner of death was listed as accidental.

The Gray fire destroyed more than 240 homes, and led to mass evacuations of residents. Grub was the only fatality from that fire.