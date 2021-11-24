A man died in a stabbing that stemmed from an argument, Milwaukee police say; the suspect is in custody

An unidentified man died following a stabbing about 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and died on scene, police said. Investigators said the stabbing likely stemmed from an argument. A suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

The fatal stabbing was the second stabbing incident in two days in Milwaukee.

In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man attacked an 18-year-old man about 5:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Water Street on the Riverwalk, police said. The victim suffered wounds to his face and torso and was treated at a local hospital; he is expected to survive.

Police on Tuesday arrested the suspect, who they said launched the attack unprovoked and was yelling obscenities at pedestrians prior to the incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days, police said.

