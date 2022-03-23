Man died in Subaru parking lot after employees discover him in distress

Tippecanoe County Offices of the Coroner, 629 North Sixth St., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Monday afternoon, Lafayette police responded to a call at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive facility, after employees walking through the parking lot noticed a man in distress in his vehicle.

The employees tried administrating CPR on Ryan Anguiano, 29, until police arrived, said Capt. Joseph J. Clyde, with the Detective Division at the Lafayette Police Department.

The employees were unable to resuscitate Anguiano by the time police arrived. The police determined that Anguiano died, said Clyde.

Anguiano was reportedly an employee at the SIA plant.

An autopsy was conducted on Anguiano’s body Wednesday morning, but the preliminary coroner report did not find any evidence of foul play or trauma, said Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Coroner: Man hit by car in Subaru parking lot dies from injuries

The manner of Anguiano’s death, however, is pending toxicology reports, said Costello.

Costello expects the toxicology report to be completed within the next four to six weeks.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man dies in Subaru parking lot after discovered in distress