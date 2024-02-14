Man who died Sunday after veering into C&D Canal near Delaware City identified by police

Delaware State Police have identified an Elkton, Maryland, man who died Sunday after his car veered off the road into the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal as 60-year-old Brian Baynard.

The man's car was found "completely submerged" in the C&D Canal near Delaware City on Sunday night, according to the Delaware City Fire Company. Divers were able to pull Baynard out of the car onto the shore, where he was pronounced dead on the scene, the fire company said.

A 60-year-old man died Sunday night after his car veered off the road near Delaware City and sank in the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, Delaware City Fire Company said.

State police did not provide any update on caused the crash, and did not immediately respond to questions about the status of the investigation.

BACKGROUND: Man killed after car plunges into C&D Canal near Delaware City Sunday night

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Elkton man killed Sunday after veering into C&D Canal identified