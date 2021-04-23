Man who died after SWAT standoff identified

Apr. 23—The Yuba City man who died earlier this week after a standoff with the Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT Team has been identified as Jose Flores, 39, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.

As of late Thursday, Flores' cause of death had not been released.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, law enforcement responded to the 800 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, for an alleged violation of a restraining order. Officers determined that the suspect inside, later identified as Flores, was armed with a hammer, and was allegedly acting violent toward family members.

Flores allegedly refused to exit the residence after several requests and crisis negotiators were unsuccessful at de-escalating the situation.

A Sutter County Superior Court judge granted a search and arrest warrant. Flores allegedly barricaded himself in the attic and after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, chemical agents and less lethal munitions were deployed into the home. When Flores did not surrender, SWAT entered the home and took him into custody.

Flores received medical aid at the scene and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout. After several hours of treatment, Flores was pronounced dead.

No officers used firearms during the incident, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The investigation was turned over to the Yuba-Sutter Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team due to the nature of the incident.