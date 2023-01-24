Man who died after tasing was victim of ‘Jim Crow policing,’ family, supporters say

Supporters of a 32-year-old man who died after being tased by Raleigh police officers last week said Tuesday he was a victim of racial profiling and “Jim Crow policing.”

“Darryl Williams should not be dead,” social justice activist Kerwin Pittman said during a news conference outside the sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road where police encountered Williams.

“Nobody called Raleigh Police Department to the scene,” Pittman said. “Raleigh Police Department decided to show up on their own and do what they call ‘proactive patrolling.’”

“We got to call a spade a spade,” he said. “Proactive patrolling is racial profiling, nothing more. “

Tuesday’s news conference responded to a report released by Police Chief Estella Patterson on Monday. It said police tased Williams three times after they found a rolled-up dollar bill on him with a powdery substance like cocaine on it and he resisted their attempts to arrest him.

But attorney Dawn Blagrove, director of Emancipate NC, called the report “propaganda” that “tells the story you want to tell instead of what actually happened.”

“This report is designed to malign the victim, to malign the murder victim,” she said. “It doesn’t natter what they found in his car. What matters is that on that night, he was bothering no one. He was minding his own business.”

