A man died when a tractor fell on him at a Miami-Dade commercial farm, police say

A man was killed when a tractor fell on him as he worked at a South Miami-Dade commercial vegetable farm Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade police say.

The workplace tragedy happened at Torbert Farms, 20001 SW 344th St., around 12:32 p.m. Torbert’s Facebook page claims that it’s “one of the largest vegetable producers in the Southeast United States.”

The death of the man, whose name hasn’t been released yet, will be investigated by OSHA and Miami-Dade homicide detectives.

A search of OSHA’s online establishment inspections show no incidents for Torbert Farms over the past 10 years.

OSHA cites contractors after scaffolding collapse in Bradenton Beach, killing one

Three Florida citrus pickers shorted H-2A visa employees on work and $72,000 in pay