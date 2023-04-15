Man who died while in Phoenix police custody after theft call identified

A man who died in police custody after he was handcuffed by an officer on Monday morning has been identified as 29-year-old Zacharie Irambona, says Phoenix police.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a theft call in a neighborhood in the area of West Cocopah Street and West 35th Avenue, police said. Witnesses reported a man, later identified as Irambona, was acting erratically by walking into an open garage, grabbing property and throwing himself to the ground, according to police.

The man walked from that home to another home, police said. A department sergeant arrived and located the man matching the description, finding him lying in a home's front yard, according to police.

The sergeant removed a metal object from his hand, and cuffed his hands in front, police said. The fire department was called to evaluate the man’s condition, police added.

Once paramedics arrived, an officer removed Irambona's handcuffs and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of Irambona's death.

"The actions of the officers will be the subject of an internal and criminal investigation," read a statement from Phoenix police.

This was the third death in seven months in which someone has died in the custody of the Phoenix Police Department. It comes as the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating, among other things, whether the department has a pattern of excessive use of force.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man who died in Phoenix police custody after theft call identified