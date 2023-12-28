Man who died in Wolvercote construction fall was 'devoted dad'

The wife of a man who fell to his death at a building site has said he had "a heart of gold".

Amarpreet Bhatti was working at the Oxford North construction site just off the A40 near Wolvercote on 4 December when the incident happened.

Emergency services were called at 10:15 GMT but paramedics were unable to save the 47-year-old father.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the fall and construction company Laing O'Rourke said it was cooperating.

Mr Bhatti, who had two teenage children, was described by his wife Mandeep as a "devoted dad".

In a tribute, Ms Bhatti said he was a "dedicated man" who "touched so many people's lives".

"My whole world was around him, I don't know what I'm going to do without him," she added. "It wasn't time for him to go."

A spokesperson from Laing O'Rourke previously said the construction company was "shocked and upset" by what had happened.

Police are conducting a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive.

