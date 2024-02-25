Man died after York City shooting incident Saturday

A man died at York Hospital after an incident in York City Saturday, Feb. 24 at 11:20 a.m.

According to 911 calls, police were called to the 600 block of West College Avenue for reports of a shooting.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the hospital for the fatality of a 35-year-old man who had reportedly been involved in a physical altercation in York City earlier in the day, according to a news release.

The coroner said the man was found with serious injuries. He was transported to York Hospital, where he received therapeutic and life-saving measures before succumbing to his injuries at 1:09 p.m.

The coroner did not release the name of the victim, pending family notification.

York City Police is the investigating agency.

No cause or manner of death was listed by the coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

