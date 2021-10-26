Man dies in 3-car crash

Oct. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — A 66-year-old Traverse City man was killed in a three-car crash at the corner of Lafranier and Hammond roads, officials said, and the driver of one of the other cars involved was arrested on two felony charges.

Michael Joseph Trailer, 66, of Traverse City died Friday evening after the car he was driving, a 2014 Ford Edge, was struck from behind by a 2008 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 26-year-old Traverse City man, officials said.

Trailer's vehicle caught fire, officials said Monday, and he died at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the Jeep was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired causing death and reckless driving causing death, officials said.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine or both, if convicted, as stated in the Michigan criminal code.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office's crash investigators responded to the scene, as did deputies and first responders with Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, records show.

Officials said preliminary findings show another vehicle involved in the crash was driven by an 85-year-old Traverse City man who was headed south on Lafranier Road at about 7:45 p.m. Friday.

He stopped his 2020 Jeep Cherokee at the signal at the intersection of Lafranier and Hammond roads, waiting to turn left.

Trailer was also traveling southbound on Lafranier and pulled up and stopped behind the 2020 Jeep. The third vehicle, the 2008 Jeep driven by the 26-year-old man was also traveling south on Lafranier, when the driver crashed into the rear of Trailer's Ford Edge.

Trailer's car hit the rear of the 2020 Jeep driven by the 85-year-old man, though that driver was not injured, officials said.

The 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene and lodged in the jail, officials said.

His name has not been released pending arraignment in 86th District Court, officials said.