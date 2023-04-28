Man dies 3 days after being found shot in car on Columbus' East Side

A 34-year-old man died Friday afternoon, three days after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle on the city's East Side.

Brian Borghetti, 34, was found around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a vehicle that had crashed on the 700 block of Northview Avenue. Borghetti had been shot and was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

At 1:15 p.m. Friday, Borghetti died from his injuries.

Columbus police have not identified any suspects or motivation for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus homicide detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. Callers can be anonymous.

