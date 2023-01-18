Man dies after 49ers football party stabbing. Fresno County sheriff makes murder arrest

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Gilbert Luis Diosdado, 43, of Clovis on Monday on a murder charge following the death of another man stabbed at a football party Saturday, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as William Ronald Reynolds, 30.

Diosdado was being held on a $1 million bond.

The stabbing took place around 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of North Rolinda Avenue, where family members and friends were watching the Seattle Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti said a disturbance erupted during the game and that led to a fight between the two men. Diosdado is accused of retrieving a weapon and stabbing Reynolds in the head and neck before fleeing.

Arriving deputies and firefighters attempted to treat Reynolds before he was rushed to a hospital. Sunday, Reynolds died of his wounds.

Botti said Diosdado surrendered at the sheriff’s office Monday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217.

It is the third homicide investigated by sheriff’s detectives in 2023.