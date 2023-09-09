Man dies 7 months after being shot in Clayton County, police searching for his killer

Seven months after he was shot, a Clayton County man has died.

Police say Cedrick Edwards was shot several times in January near his business on Flint Trail in Jonesboro.

In the months since the shooting, Edwards has undergone several surgeries in an attempt to make a recovery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators confirmed that he died from his injuries on Aug. 23.

His shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers have not released any details about possible suspects.

Anyone who knows anything about Edwards’ homicide should call investigators at 678-610-4703.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: