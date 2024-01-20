Man dies after 8 hours in custody, Meck. Co Sheriff’s Office reports

A man was taken into custody by Mecklenburg County deputies on Friday night. On Saturday morning, he was found dead in his housing unit.

George Wesley Benfield, 43, was arrested and processed Friday night at 8:17 p.m. for charges of violating parole and stealing a vehicle.

He was moved to the detention center in Uptown around 1:45 a.m.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced he was found unresponsive in his housing unit around 3:09 a.m. on Saturday.

Both MEDIC and Charlotte Fire Department attempted life-saving measures. Benfield was pronounced dead at Atrium Main just after 4 a.m.

READ MORE" Inmate dies after medical emergency at Meck County jail

“Announcing the news of a resident’s passing is always a challenge and remains a consistently difficult task,” said Sheriff McFadden. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Benfield’s family. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

The State Bureau of Investigation and the MCSO are conducting in-custody death investigations. The county medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

(WATCH: Man charged after human remains found in yard of Gaston County home)