Man dies after accidental shooting in western Rowan County: Sheriff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died after accidentally shooting himself in the arm in western Rowan County, authorities say.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Wednesday morning to a home in the 8500 block of N.C. 152 for a reported gunshot wound.

No injuries reported after I-SS bus involved in morning wreck: ICSO

First responders rendered aid, but the victim later died at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville.

Investigators determined that the victim, 55-year-old Jody Allen Leazer, was at the home with another male when a gun he was loading into a vehicle accidentally discharged, striking him in the upper arm.

Detectives say they don’t believe foul play was involved, and no charges were filed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.