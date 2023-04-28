A 60-year-old man died Wednesday at the Ventress Correctional Facility after struggling to breathe, Alabama prison officials say.

Medical staff treated Marcus Antonio Williams and held him for monitoring. His condition worsened, and staff arranged for him to go to the hospital, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

"Inmate Williams became unresponsive, and staff began life-saving measures. Hospital transport arrived and that staff assisted in life-saving measures..." the release stated. They were unable to resuscitate him, and the attending physician declared Williams dead.

"The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Williams’ death," the news release stated. "Cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation."

Fellow prisoners knew Williams as Demarcus and claimed he was 64. They said that Williams' death is the result of medical negligience.

Williams had been to the infirmary twice, and each time medical staff sent him back to his cell, said Ventress inmate Bernard Jemison.

Jemison took Williams to the infirmary for a third time. He died an hour and a half later, Jemison said.

Jemison said Williams was sweating profusely and was having trouble breathing, but that health concerns are not taken seriously enough. “This happens too often," Jemison said.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man dies in Alabama prison; inmates allege medical neglect