Man dies after allegedly making false shooting call in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after he reportedly made a call to law enforcement regarding an active shooter that turned out to be false.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Montgomery Bell Lodge located in Montgomery Bell State Park after receiving a call regarding someone shooting inside the hotel.

Elderly woman found dead in pond outside Bellevue townhomes

When deputies and park rangers arrived, they found an unarmed man talking about a shooter in the hallway. Authorities said they detained him for further questioning.

Investigators said while speaking with the man, he began having a medical emergency and was taken to Horizon Medical Center where he died.

According to detectives, the investigation revealed the man went through the hotel making statements that someone was trying to kill him and that they had a gun. No weapon was seen or found.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The sheriff’s office said there is no active threat to the community and this appears to have been a “mental health incident.”

The hotel has since reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.