Man dies after an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot leads to shooting

A man was killed Friday night after an altercation within a group of people in Citrus Heights led to a shooting, according to police.

Police said they received 911 calls about 8 p.m. that shots were heard in the parking lot of the Foxborough Apartment complex in the 7700 block of Antelope Road.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Citrus Height Police Department. They performed life-saving efforts until Sacramento Metro Fire arrived and took the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have taken over the investigation, according to authorities. No arrests have been made.

The man’s name will be released after notification of next of kin.