Man dies after altercation at DeLand home, VCSO says

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a man’s death in a DeLand home this week.

Deputies said they discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive in the home at 1964 3rd Ave. on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives said Dangerfield had been involved in an altercation with a resident the night before.

Dangerfield did not contact law enforcement or seek medical treatment for any injuries, but sent messages indicating he was injured during a fight, according to law enforcement.

Dangerfield’s official cause of death is pending an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office.

This case remains under investigation.

