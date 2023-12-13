Man dies after altercation, shooting in Elliott

Dec. 13—A 27-year-old man died after being shot late Tuesday in Elliott, according to Pittsburgh Police.

The man was found around 10:30 p.m. inside a home off Wilna Way in the area of Lorenz Avenue, police said. He had several gunshot wounds — one in the back and the others in his extremities — and was taken to Allegheny General Hospital by first responders where he later died.

His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was involved in an altercation with another man at the time of the shooting. The suspect fled on foot, police said.

