Man dies after altercation with wife in Sacramento: Homicide justified, DA says

(FOX40.COM) — A man is dead after a heated altercation with his wife, her friends, and a minor on Friday night.

At around 12:30 a.m. deputies say they responded to a shooting at an apartment on the 6600 block of Sunnyslope Drive in Sacramento. Upon arrival, they discovered 35-year-old Christopher Saunders who suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Saunders was reportedly found lying outside of an apartment. Deputies said they administered first-aid until Sacramento Metro Fire personnel arrived, however, Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sacramento homicide detectives said they learned through witness accounts that Saunders drove there in an attempt to find his estranged wife. After Saunders arrived, he left his car running in the parking lot and banged on the front door multiple times. The apartment was reportedly occupied by Saunders’ estranged wife and her friends who lived there: a man, woman, and minor children.

After they answered the door, witnesses told law enforcement that Saunders rushed into the apartment, grabbed his estranged wife, and commanded her to leave with him. When she refused, the adults inside the apartment directed Saunders to leave.

Saunders was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with the people inside the residence which included a 15-year-old. Detectives say the man who resided at the apartment pulled out a legally possessed gun and shot Saunders.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office made the preliminary decision to release the man under the presumption of a “justifiable homicide.”

