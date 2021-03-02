Man dies after ambulance waiting to take him to hospital is stolen, Oklahoma cops say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A man in Oklahoma is dead after an ambulance meant to take him to the hospital was stolen over the weekend, officials say.

An ambulance was waiting outside of a Soper home late Sunday as medics treated a man inside the residence, the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority said in a Facebook post.

Around 11:30 p.m., a man jumped in the ambulance and sped off south of town, officials said, stealing some medical supplies before abandoning the vehicle.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said a family member then had to drive the ailing man to a hospital in Paris, Texas — roughly 35 miles away — but the man died on the way.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Park and the ambulance authority posted images of the suspect to Facebook and are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (580) 326-2130.

Park said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate.

Soper is in southern Oklahoma near the Texas line, about 130 miles northeast of Dallas.

Recommended Stories

  • UK royal Meghan seeks 1.5 million pounds in costs after court privacy win

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is seeking 1.5 million pounds ($2.1 million) in legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday which had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father. Last month, a judge at London's High Court ruled the tabloid had breached her privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle who she fell out with on the eve of her wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry. Judge Mark Warby ruled in her favour without holding a trial, saying the articles were a clear breach of privacy after the paper argued the duchess had intended the letter’s contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy.

  • Remembering Samuel Berman Chapman

    Samuel Berman Chapman tragically lost his life February 7, 2021, after an accidental overdose. Watch the video above to see how his parents want to remember their son, whom they call a “beautiful soul.”

  • Virginia fraternity suspended after death of 19-year-old student pledge

    The announcement from Virginia Commonwealth University came one day after Delta Chi’s national office suspended its Richmond chapter.

  • Pope Benedict XVI defends resignation to 'fanatic' doubters

    Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has marked the eighth anniversary of his historic resignation by insisting in an interview published Monday that he stepped down knowingly and that “there is only one pope” — Francis. Benedict spoke to leading daily Corriere della Sera to try to put to rest once again claims by some of his conservative admirers that Francis’ 2013 election was somehow illegitimate and that Benedict remains pontiff. In his comments, which Corriere said were articulated in some parts by Benedict’s longtime secretary, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, Benedict cited some of the “conspiracy theories” that his supporters erroneously believe were behind his retirement: that he stepped down because of the 2012 “Vatileaks" scandal over the leaking of his private papers; the scandal over gay priests in the Vatican; or the scandal over his rehabilitation of a Holocaust-denying bishop.

  • Norway may tighten national restrictions against virus, says health minister

    Norway may tighten national restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Tuesday. The Nordic country has one of the lowest rates of infections in Europe but a recent resurgence in new cases, particularly in the capital Oslo where the more contagious variant first identified in Britain now dominates, is a cause for concern for authorities. "We could be seeing the beginning of a third wave," Bent Hoeie told a news conference.

  • Teen stabbed in London was cousin of 17-year-old murdered in 2019

    Ahmed Beker, 19, was stabbed to death on Paddington Green in Westminster, London, close to where his cousin Yousef Beker, 17, was stabbed in 2019.

  • Three intoxicated drivers hit each other in fiery highway crash, Wisconsin cops say

    All three drivers were intoxicated in a Wisconsin highway crash, police say.

  • What can 10 years of Seahawks drafts tell us about Panthers GM Scott Fitterer’s plans?

    So, what can Fitterer's history tell us about his plans for the Panthers regarding the 2021 draft?

  • Radar images capture new Antarctic mega-iceberg

    Spacecraft that can see through cloud get their first good look at the frozen block known as A74.

  • The Oldest Living Olympic Champion Survived the Holocaust, WWII, and Now the Pandemic

    Ágnes Keleti—who celebrated her 100th birthday this year—has a message for us all: Keep working.

  • Teen in Arkansas school shooting in 'extremely critical' condition, suspect in custody

    Police correct earlier report of boy's death, say hospital provided "erroneous information."

  • Archaeologists found the 'Lamborghini' of chariots preserved near Pompeii

    The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD covered Pompeii in volcanic ash, leaving it preserved and a famous archaeological site.

  • Four plead not guilty in case of toppled slave trader's statue in England

    Three men and a woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of criminal damage over their alleged role in the toppling of a statue of 17th century slave trade magnate Edward Colston in Bristol in southwest England last year. The statue was pulled down and tossed into Bristol harbour during an anti-racism demonstration on June 7 that was part of a global wave of Black Lives Matter protests. The toppling of the statue led to other memorials of figures linked to the slave trade being taken down or their future being debated, triggering a backlash from government ministers who said this amounted to censoring history.

  • Why Clemson QB target never saw himself as fallback option for Tigers

    He received his offer after another quarterback recruit committed to Alabama.

  • Prominent evangelical adoption and foster care agency will provide services to LGBTQ parents

    Bethany Christian Services, one of the U.S.'s largest adoption and foster agencies, said Monday it will begin offering services to LGBTQ parents nationwide, effective immediately, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: It's a major shift for the 77-year-old evangelical organization which has traditionally referred LGBTQ parents to other agencies. The change comes as cities and states increasingly require agencies to work with LGBTQ parents at the risk of losing government contracts. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We will now offer services with the love and compassion of Jesus to the many types of families who exist in our world today," Chris Palusky, the organization's president and chief executive wrote in an email per NYT. "We’re taking an 'all hands on deck' approach where all are welcome.""It got to a point where it became really untenable to have this patchwork of practices," Nathan Bult, senior vice president of public and government affairs, told NYT. "Bethany was ready and Christians are ready."Bethany facilitated 3,406 foster placements and 1,123 adoptions in 2019, according to NYT. Bethany's position statement since 2007 has been that "God's design for the family is a covenant and lifelong marriage of one man and one woman."Its inclusivity resolution, passed Jan. 21, eliminated the position statement on marriage between one man and one woman, but does not mention or endorse same-sex relationships.Prior to Monday's announcement, Bethany referred gay couples to other agencies, though the practice was not official and branches in 12 states were already working with LGBTQ families as of last year.The big picture: Over 20% of same-sex couples with children have an adopted child, compared to 3% of straight couples, according to a 2016 report from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.Gay couples are also significantly more likely than straight couples to foster a child.Though some faith-based agencies have challenged requirements in courts, between 2009 and 2019, white evangelical support for same-sex marriage nearly doubled from 2009 to 2019, Pew Research Center reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and entities over Russia's attempt to kill opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, senior Biden administration officials said. The officials, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the moves were being taken in coordination with the European Union. The sanctions were a response to what the officials said was a Russian attempt to assassinate Navalny last year, an accusation Russia denies.

  • Motorcycle rider killed crash identified by Richland County coroner

    The Harley-Davidson rider died in an area hospital a day after the wreck, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Clemson all-ACC cornerback Derion Kendrick no longer with Tigers

    Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers’ program.

  • 'They said they'll shoot': Nigerian schoolgirls recount kidnap ordeal

    Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, officials said on Tuesday, as victims told how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them. The pupils from Jangebe, a town in Zamfara state, were seized just after midnight on Friday. All had now been freed, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said.

  • Amazon worker who died at Las Vegas facility fell or jumped, police say

    Employees were sent home with pay shortly after the incident, an Amazon spokesperson said.