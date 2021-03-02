Man dies after ambulance waiting to take him to hospital is stolen, Oklahoma cops say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A man in Oklahoma is dead after an ambulance meant to take him to the hospital was stolen over the weekend, officials say.

An ambulance was waiting outside of a Soper home late Sunday as medics treated a man inside the residence, the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority said in a Facebook post.

Around 11:30 p.m., a man jumped in the ambulance and sped off south of town, officials said, stealing some medical supplies before abandoning the vehicle.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said a family member then had to drive the ailing man to a hospital in Paris, Texas — roughly 35 miles away — but the man died on the way.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Park and the ambulance authority posted images of the suspect to Facebook and are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (580) 326-2130.

Park said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate.

Soper is in southern Oklahoma near the Texas line, about 130 miles northeast of Dallas.

