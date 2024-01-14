Man dies and another hurt after car hits tree in Hitchin

The car crashed near the junction with Charlton Road in Hitchin on Saturday night

A man has died and another was injured when the car they were in hit a tree.

The crash happened on the A602 Park Way, near the junction with Charlton Road in Hitchin, shortly before 20:40 GMT on Saturday, Hertfordshire Police said.

The white Volkswagen Polo was travelling towards Stevenage when it left the carriageway and crashed, officers said.

They are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police said one man died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital.

