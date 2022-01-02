Man dies after apartment complex shooting in Phoenix

Amaris Encinas, Arizona Republic
A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.
A man died after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunshots fired at an apartment complex near south 34th Street and east Chandler Boulevard at approximately 4 p.m., according to police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams.

A short time later, the man arrived at a hospital to seek treatment for a gunshot wound. The man told police he had been shot at the apartment complex, Williams said.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Eduardo Roman, died at the hospital.

Officers were on scene looking for witnesses and evidence to figure out what led up to the shooting, Williams said.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

