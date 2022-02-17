Man dies after apparent bike accident on Haltom City’s Buffalo Ridge Trails, police say

A 54-year-old man is dead in Haltom City after he apparently had an accident at Buffalo Ridge Trails while riding his bicycle Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the man, whose name will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next-of-kin have been notified, was found on the trails near Black Drive. Police and medical personnel provided first aid but were unable to resuscitate him.

Police said they do not suspect foul play but are asking anybody with information to call 817-222-7000. The investigation is ongoing.