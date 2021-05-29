Man dies in apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis

A man died in Minneapolis Friday night in an apparent hit and run.

Police responding to a report of a crash in the 2500 block of West Broadway Avenue about 10:30 p.m. found a man, believed to be in his 20s, lying in the street, a police report said. An unoccupied heavily damaged vehicle was stopped nearby. The man was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim entered the westbound lanes of the street and was struck by a silver Ford Taurus that appeared to be traveling above the speed limit. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on foot after the crash, the report said.

No arrests have been made.

A few minutes later, an "uncooperative victim" arrived at North Memorial with a noncritical gunshot wound, police said. The victim would only say that it happened "somewhere in Minneapolis." That case is being investigated.

About an hour later on the 2600 block of West Broadway, a man with a noncritical gunshot wound approached officers working at the fatal crash scene and asked for help. The victim, believed to be in his 30s, said he was in the area, heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

