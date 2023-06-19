Man dies after attempting to carjack undercover officers in Portland neighborhood

One person is dead after police shot a man who attempted to carjack them in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon, officials said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said undercover officers with the agency's Fugitive Unit were near the intersection of North 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. looking for a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting when an unrelated man in his 20s attempted to carjack them with a gun.

Gwinn-Villaroel said one of the officers, a 10-year veteran, fired his service weapon and struck the man. Officers rendered aid while waiting for medical assistance, she said. The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

The fugitive police were originally looking for was apprehended without incident after he later turned himself in, she said.

The department released a notice via Twitter about 2 p.m. Monday concerning the situation in the Portland neighborhood advising people to avoid the area.

🚨🚔Please stay away from the area of 22nd and Griffiths Ave in #Louisville due to ongoing police activity in that area. #LouMedia updates will be provided on Twitter only. Will advise more details soon. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/xFN1bd2iWG — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2023

