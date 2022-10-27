Man dies in Augusta shooting

Oct. 27—AUGUSTA, W.Va. — A man was killed Wednesday morning in a shooting that reportedly happened at a Hampshire County bus stop.

The incident at the intersection of Mack Road and Saint Peter Lane in Augusta happened about 6:40 a.m.

The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday afternoon that the victim, identified only as a "male adult" died of his injuries.

"We have the adult male shooter identified and he is with deputies," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We'll be conducting interviews and reviewing evidence."

The Hampshire Review reported Wednesday the shooting happened at a bus stop while children were present.

The sheriff's office said there was not threat to the public and additional information could not be released.